Mr. Rodericus Quartez Shorter, 45 of Miami, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019 at North Shore Medical Center in Miami.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3:00PM at St. Maryland Baptist Church, 5874 GA Highway 37. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 26 Young Street in Leary, Georgia.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
