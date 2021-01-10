Rodney Hilton Williams, 71, of Terrell County, GA, died January 10, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. The United States Army Honor Guard will provide Military Honors. Please observe social distancing.
Rodney was born on July 5, 1949 to Ray and Margaret Williams in Savannah, GA. He moved to Albany, GA at a young age and grew up here. After school, Rodney joined the Unites States Army, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He was employed with M & M Mars for over twenty years. Rodney was a member of the Flint Skeet and Trap Club and loved to dove hunt and search for Indian artifacts.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Williams of Terrell County, GA, his daughter, Mindy (Kirk) Spencer, Albany, GA, three brothers, Garrett (Donna) Williams of Terrell County, GA, Vince (Jean) Williams of Lee County, GA and Davy (Debbie) Williams of Perry, GA, three grandchildren, Chris (Katie) Schmeltzer, Noah Spencer and Elijah Spencer of Albany, GA and a great-grandchild, Elianne Schmeltzer.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Rodney to the Children's Miracle Network c/o of The Phoebe Foundation, 417 W. Third Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.