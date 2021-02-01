William Roger Benham, 60, of Albany, GA, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the home of his sister in Jacksonville, FL with his family by his side. Born on Jan. 9, 1961, he was a life-long resident of Albany. He was a member of Putney United Methodist Church for many years and received his baptism there in 2002. He loved going to church and singing. He wore a cross and carried a little Bible book in his pocket. His father always said that "Roger sits at the foot of the cross."
As a special child of God, Roger never met a stranger and was loved by all. His smile and laughter made everyone's day brighter. He called Albany "my hometown" and enjoyed going out into the community with his friends. He loved music and dancing even performing his own version of MJ's "moonwalk." Roger was an avid Trekkie - he could name all the characters and even tell Scotty to "Beam me up!" He loved spending holidays and taking trips with his family - Disney World, the Kennedy Space Center, Atlanta Braves games, and St. Simons Isl., to name a few places.
"It takes a village to raise a child"....and, sometimes, even a man. The Benham family would like to sincerely thank all of the organizations, healthcare professionals and individuals who made a difference in Roger's life. We are very grateful and appreciative of your care through the years.
Roger Benham is survived by his brother Wayne Benham (Joyline) of Gainesville, FL and his sister Valerie Benham of Jacksonville, FL. He was pre-deceased by his father, Dick Benham, of Albany, GA (2004) and his mother, Janet Benham, of St. Simons Isl., GA (2018). He is also survived by his nephews, Sebastian Benham (Nicole) and Cason Benham, both of Gainesville, FL and his aunt, Marty Wolf, of Wilmette, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dougherty Co. Special Olympics or the charity of your choice. His Celebration of Life will occur at a future date.
