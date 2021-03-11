Roger Edward Miller, 77, of Cuthbert died on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on March 14, 2021 in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Williams officiating.
Roger was born on July 16, 1943 in Sasser, GA the son of the late Charlie Wesley and Katie Mae Gatlin Miller. He was a graduate of Cuthbert High School, retired Store manager for Keenan Auto Parts and Whatley Auto Parts and a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Lisa M. Garland and a brother, Charles Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Nette Jackson Miller of Cuthbert, 2 daughters, Amy (Brooke) Hixon of Cuthbert and Karen (Scott) Deal of Eufaula, a step daughter, Shelia Weeks of Macon, a step son, Timothy (Sean) Obrian-Lewis of Cuthbert, 9 grandchildren, Ashley Edwards, Matt Thompson, Leslie Adams, Austin Deal, Tyler Rice, Jimmy Weeks, Abby Weeks, Phebe Weeks and Holly Weeks, 7 great grandchildren and a special friend, Peanut.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. We encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing will be required.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
