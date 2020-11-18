Roger Eric Newell, 64, of Iron City, GA passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Thundering Springs Cemetery. Rev. Scott Messer will officiate. Social distancing will be respected.
Born in Sylvester, GA, Mr. Newell had resided in Albany, GA most all of his life and was a long- time electrical contractor and was employed with GTS towards the end of his career. He loved fishing, the family story teller and was often known as the comedian. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his parents, Eric Dalton Newell and Pauline Barfield Newell, and a sister Charlotte Harper Hurst.
Survivors include his sisters, Polly Newell Miller (Chuck), Iron City, GA, Debra Newell Monroe, Sumner, GA, son, Kyle Newell, Leesburg, GA, daughters, Kelly Newell, Mt. Juliet, TN, Kasie Stewart (Dustin), Charlotte, NC, Kristin Newell, Portsmouth, VA, Brandi Baggett, Nashville, TN, and a number of aunts, uncles and extended family.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
