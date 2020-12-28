Roger Gene Oliver

Born May 18, 1940 in Rensselaer, IN to the late Woodrow and Anna (Whitaker) Oliver. Died December 17, 2020 at his home in Beverly Hills, FL under the care of Vitas Healthcare(Hospice) of Lecanto, FL. Before moving to Florida he was a long time resident of Albany GA where he met and married his wife, Annette. He was a Boilermaker and worked for Prairie Tank and Construction of Plainfield IL and their southern division, Advanced Tank and Construction of Pell City, AL for over 25 years.
Roger is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Annette (Kyle) Oliver, one sister Marcella (David) Marlatt of Wheatfield, IN, two daughters Angie A. Senn of Albany, GA and Vickie Jean (Bob) Greenwood of Cassopolis, MI, two sons Roger Dale Oliver of Elkhart, IN and Ricky Dean Oliver of Indiana and his loving best friend, a White West Highland Terrier dog "Digger". He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Anna Oliver, son Roy Douglas Oliver and 3 brothers, Everett Oliver, Goble Oliver, and Charlie J Oliver all of Indiana.
Arrangements by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness FL. At Roger's request he was cremated and will be taken back to Indiana at a later date for a family memorial service.
