Roger Paulin

Roger M. Paulin (MSgt USMC Ret.), 80, of Albany, GA, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Albany, GA. Rev. Joshua Bower will officiate. The Tri-Counties Honors Team with the American Legion will provide military honors. Interment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Paulin was born in Bristol, RI on August 6, 1939 to the late Alfred and Helen Paulin. After graduating from Cumberland High School in 1958, Mr. Paulin was employed with a local candy company before joining the United States Marine Corps. He served his Country for the next 21 years including his overseas service in Vietnam.
He moved to Albany, GA in 1980, and after his service, and was employed with Civil Service at the Marine Corps Logistic Base. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Albany, the American Legion Post #30 and the Marine Corps League.
Survivors include his wife, Cam Paulin, his daughters, Alicia (Brad) Woodworth, Hongha (Giavinh) Hoang and Donna (Steve) White of Deland, FL, his siblings, Alfred (Pat) Paulin, Arlene Kittle, Richard Paulin, Donald (Amelia) Paulin, Patsy Griswold, Joan (Richard) Plant, Linda Paulin, Mitchell Paulin, Karen Paulin and Jeffrey (Sharon) Paulin and his grandchildren, Ryan Conner, Ethan Woodworth, Giatam Le, Hoangvi Le, Gialong Le and Ryder White.
The family will receive friends from following the service at The First Presbyterian Church of Albany.
Those desiring may make contributions to The First Presbyterian Church of Albany, GA, 220 N. Jackson St. Albany, GA, 31701 or to The Marine Corps League,
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
