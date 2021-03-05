Roger S. Griffin, 75, of Albany, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 11 AM on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the graveside at Patmos Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Bruce Kimbrel will officiate.
Mr. Griffin was born in Baker County, and lived in Baker, Calhoun, and Dougherty County all his life. He was a Baptist. During his life, Mr. Griffin was employed with R. C. Cola, Magnolia Plantation, and Mid Georgia Couriers. His favorite pastime was fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alec Sylvester Griffin and Lillian Laverne Walters Griffin, his brothers, Kenneth Griffin, Gerald Griffin, and Donald Griffin, and his sister, Barbara Kirkland.
Mr. Griffin is survived by his son: Kenny Griffin, Tallapoosa, GA; granddaughter: Isabelle Griffin, Tallapoosa; niece: Jeanie McGinnis, Leary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local humane society.
