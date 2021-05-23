Ronald Allen Bonner Sr., 79, of Albany GA, died Saturday May 22, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Rev. James Fennell will officiate.
Ronald Allen Bonner Sr. was born February 16, 1942 in Columbus, GA to Dorothy Grace Helms Bonner and LtCol Francis Walbridge Bonner. Being a military family, they often moved in support of his father's career. He graduated high school from Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, GA. He attended Middle Georgia College for two years before enlisting in the Army Security Agency in February 1964 and attending basic training at Fort Jackson, SC. He was assigned to Fort Devens, MA and then applied for Infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA. He was accepted into OCS Class 1-66. Upon graduation, he returned to Ft Devens for the Basic Officer Course. He was sent to Vietnam, serving 6 months in Saigon and 6 months in Pleiku prior to being rotated to Fort Benning, GA where he served as the Plans and Operations Officer for the Director of Intelligence. He completed his officer commitment on December 30, 1967 and enrolled in Auburn University to complete his last two years of undergraduate study. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1969. He remained a loyal fan of Auburn football.
After graduation, he began a management training position with K-Mart Corporation. He spent 7 years, primarily in Louisiana, with K-Mart. In 1977, he took an intern position as a Bank Examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. In 1985, he became the Compliance Officer and Auditor for First State Bank and Trust Company in Albany, GA. He was later promoted to Senior Vice President at First State. When they merged with Regions Bank in 1998, he continued as Senior Vice President until his retirement in April 2004.
After retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively and started a home-based daylily business shipping plants throughout the continental United States. He served as Treasurer and later as Region President for Region 5 (Georgia) of the American Hemerocallis Society (AHS). He was Co-Chairman for the AHS 2010 National Convention and his garden was toured by over 600 daylily enthusiasts over one weekend. He served as an AHS Garden Judge and an AHS Exhibition Judge as well as serving in a variety of positions with the local Albany Daylily Club. He counts many friends in the daylily community. Ron never met a stranger and loved talking with others. His memory will be accompanied by thoughts of his quick wit and humor.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Patricia Johnson Bonner of Albany, GA; children Ronald Allen Bonner Jr. (Selena) of Tifton, GA and Jason A. Bonner (Lindsey) of Tuscumbia, AL; and grandchildren Myrl Brittany Ann Bonner Kibbe (Jim) of Columbus, OH; Ronald A. (Bo) Bonner III, of Auburn, AL; Taylor Ann Bonner, Hillary Katherine Bonner, and Carson Alexander Bonner of Tuscumbia, AL.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Grace Helms Bonner, and father, LtCol Francis W. Bonner Sr. and his brother, Freddie Wayne Bonner (Frances) all of Columbus, GA. Surviving siblings include Frank W. Bonner Jr. (Martha), Rene' Bonner Robinson (Joe) and Amy Bonner McCain (Derek) all of Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707, Albany Daylily Society, % Penny Certain, 3597 Sumner Road, Moultrie, GA 31768, Region 5 American Hemerocallis Society, % Jack Rigsby, 3180 West Somerset Court, SE, Marietta, GA 30067, Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 2402 North Tift Avenue, Suite 102, Tifton GA 31794 or another organization of your choice.
The family will receive friends Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
