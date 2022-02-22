...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT
CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Mr. Ronald Gerard Aubin, 88, of Albany, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Mercedes Baptist Church. The Rev. Chris Hall will officiate.
Mr. Aubin was born on August 22, 1933 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to the late Edgar and Bertha Benoit Aubin. He had lived in Albany for most of his life and was retired from Grand Island Golf Course. Mr. Aubin was a veteran, serving in The U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed playing golf, singing, baseball, going to the Moose Lodge, attending church, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Arrington Aubin of Albany; children, Steve Aubin (Daveen), Jerry Aubin (Cindy), Rhonda Vickers (Gary), and Susan Copeland (Allen); grandchildren, Kelley Aubin, David Aubin, Kenzie Copeland, Bailey Vickers, Levi Copeland, Michelle Robinson, Mike Menshon, and Mark Menshon; brother, Roger Aubin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a donation made in Ronnie's honor to Mercedes Baptist Church is welcomed, 2623 Moultrie Rd. Albany, GA. 31705.
