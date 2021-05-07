Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Blaine Akridge, age 58, of Lovers Lane Road in Leesburg, passed away on Thursday, May 6, at his home. He was born March 26th, 1963, in Albany, GA, to Raymond and Blanche Akridge. Ronnie graduated from Westover High School in 1981. A patriot and a veteran, he had a lifelong appreciation and love for his country. It was his selfless sense of duty that compelled him to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served our country before being discharged from active duty and returning home to Albany. On August 31, 1991, he married the love of his life, Deborah Meals, on whom he faithfully doted for the rest of his life.
Ronnie was a simple man of few words who loved his family dearly. He didn't speak much, but when he did, people listened, because it was always something profound and intuitive. He was intelligent with a great sense of humor, and though he never liked being the center of attention, he certainly knew how to have fun and make others laugh. You'd be hard-pressed to find a man who worked harder than Ronnie in everything he did, and he passed this tireless work ethic on to his sons and everyone he met. He was an avid Dawg who loved watching Georgia football, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother Blanche Akridge and his sister Linda Akridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Deborah Akridge, of Leesburg, GA; sons Daniel (Kerri) Curran of Leesburg, GA, and Matthew Curran of Tallahassee, FL; granddaughters Ella Mae, Caroline Amy, Brooke Carley and Raegan Kay; and his father Raymond Akridge, sister Brenda (Ed) Cawley, and brother Ray Akridge, all of Albany, GA. He is also survived by 3 fur babies.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Allen Bingham will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends May 11 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to the Lee County Animal Shelter. 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763
