Ronald F. "Ronnie" Keel, 83, of Albany, GA, died December 10, 2020 at his residence. Private graveside funeral services will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens. Dr. William D. (Biff) Coker will officiate. Masonic rites will be provided by the Tri-County Memorial Club. Ronnie will lie in state at Mathews Funeral Home Sunday from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm for friends to pay their respects and visit.
Ronnie was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 28, 1937 to Edward and Marion Keel. He grew up in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School. Ronnie attended the University of Georgia and served in the Georgia National Guard from 1958-1964. He was employed with Keel Drug Company and was a regional pharmaceutical salesman for Winthrop Drug Co. Ronnie also was employed with Brundage Motors and owned his own company restoring Church furniture and fixtures. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, woodworking, and loved spending time with his grandsons.
Ronnie was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee and was a Elder. He was a member and Past Master of Albany Lodge #24 F&AM (Emeritus), Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM and Daylight Lodge # 741 F&AM. Ronnie had also received his 33rd Degree from Scottish Rite which is the highest degree that can be conferred upon a Scottish Rite Mason. At the Scottish Rite of the Valley of Albany, Ronnie served as Trustee, as Venerable Master, was on the cooking committee, and was a Past Treasurer. He was also Commander of the Council of Kadosh, Worshipful Master of the Chapter of Rose Crois, he was made a "Regional Conference Fellow", he was a member of the Red Cross of Constantine and the Good Shepherd Conclave. Ronnie was elected Sovereign of the Red cross of Constantine for the year 2013-2014.
Ronnie served three times as 2nd District Deputy to 3 Grand Masters of Georgia. As a York Rite Mason, he served Hugh L. Smith Council # 7 as Illustrious Master in 2006, served William J. Penn Chapter #15 as High Priest in 2007 and as Commander of the St. Paul Commandery #24 in 2007. He received the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masters in Georgia "Order of the Silver Trowel" and the "Knight Crusaders of the Cross" in 2007. Ronnie was a member of the York Rite College of North America, Middle Georgia College "201". He received the highest York Rite honor by becoming a member of "Knights of the York Cross of Honour" and a member of Georgia Priory #39.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Keel. Survivors include his wife, Donna T. Keel of Albany, GA, his children, Alan (Nan) Keel of Peachtree Corners, GA, Jennifer Keel of Apalachicola, FL and Erin (Brad) Compton of Marietta, GA, a brother, George (Sue) Keel of Tallahassee, FL, seven grandchildren, Fletcher Keel of Tallahassee, FL, Mason Keel of Peachtree Corners, GA and Davis Keel of Parris Island, SC, Tucker Greenfield of Albany, GA, Nash Greenfield of England, Keel Compton and Joe Compton both of Marietta, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Ronnie to The Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701. Or Covenant Presbyterian Church. 2126 W. Edgewater Dr. Albany, GA 31707.
