Mr. Ronald Michael Jackson, 46 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Albany, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3:00PM at Antioch Baptist Church, 3512 Moultrie Road where Reverend Kurt Bland serves as pastor. Minister Sidney Marlin will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 705 Cantrell Lane.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia
(229) 435-4813
