Ronald L. Dorminey, 87, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service is at 2 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Sherwood Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Paul Gotthardt will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Sylvester, GA. Pallbearers include members of the Sherwood Vision Planning Team: Kip Davis, Irvin Dorminy, Caleb Gravely, Mike Harrison, Ray Morris, Brian Phillips, Ben Proctor, Tom Sanders, and Chad Warbington. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service at Sherwood beginning at 1 PM.
Ronald was born on December 5,1933 in Worth County, GA to the late Joe Floyd Dorminey and Lula Irene Gay Dorminey. He attended Worth County public schools and helped on the family farm. Mr. Dorminey graduated from Sylvester High School in 1951. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and honorably served his country during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, he returned home and went to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, later attending Georgia State while working in Atlanta. Ronald Dorminey and Janie Massey were married on October 6, 1957. He began his career with Household International as branch manager in Albany, GA in 1958 retiring after 27 years. He was an active member of Sherwood Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was honored by Pastor Michael Catt and the Deacon Body as a Life Deacon in January 2017.
Sports car races and music were hobbies he enjoyed most. He attended the Sebring, FL races every time he had the opportunity, and Friday evenings often found him and his old friend, Jim Thomas picking their guitars. Mr. Dorminey was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Edna Maxine Dorminey (28Oct 1931-28 Feb1940), his brother Charles E. Dorminey, and an infant son (1969).
Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years Janie Ruth Massey Dorminey of Albany; his son Ronald Lloyd Dorminey, Jr. (Kelly) Sylvester, GA.; grandchildren Anna Dorminey Shafer (Wade), Washington, D.C.; Zack Dorminey (Chelsie) Albany, GA.; great grandchildren, Cohen, Callan, and Josiah Dorminey, and Caroline Shafer; sister-in-law Betty Dorminey, Denver City, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Milton A. and Mary Ellen McLarty, Kennesaw, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Ronald to Sherwood Baptist Church, "Meet the Need," 2201 Whispering Pines Road, Albany, GA. 31707.
