Ronald McDaniel

Mr. Ronald Lee McDaniel, 66, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pitts. The family will visit with friends following the funeral service.
Born April 12, 1953, in Albany, Mr. McDaniel was the son of the late Lewis and Vaudine Britt McDaniel. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked for many years as Director of Public Safety and Communications with the Albany Police Department. Following his retirement he worked for Home Depot for 18 years. Family was most important to him and he loved his dogs. He was Baptist by faith.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl McDaniel; children, Courtney Hudson (Chad) and Adam Snyder all of Albany; two grandchildren, Gavin and Jack; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Keefe (Mike) of Sylvester and two nieces, Marie Erickson and April Holwick.
