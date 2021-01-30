Ronald N. "Ron" Winfield, 82, of Greenough Community, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with Rev. Ernie Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Winfield Family Cemetery. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended.
Born January 4, 1939 in Chenango Bridge, NY, Mr. Winfield was the son of the late Walter E. Winfield and Alta Smith Winfield. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Winfield worked as a computer system analyst at IBM. He was an active member of Baconton United Methodist Church, where he wrote and taught bible study lessons. Mr. Winfield was Captain and a founding member of the Greenough Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the "Ole Friends" Band in Tifton, GA
Survivors include his wife, Mitzie Winfield of Greenough Community; two daughters, Arden Folsom (Keith) of Greenough Community and Taffee Redding (Justin) of Greenough Community; two brothers, Al Winfield (Gerry) of Binghamton, NY and Donnie Winfield (Meg) of Sanitaria Springs, NY; two sisters, Myrna Ellis of Greene, NY and Althea Hammond of Port Crane, NY.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 2 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baconton United Methodist Church (for purchasing IPads to be donated to hospitals for patients to be able to communicate with families), P O Box 115, Baconton, GA 31716.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.