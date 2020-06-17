Ronald Phillip (Phil) Swecker, 78, of Leesburg, GA died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence, Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Steve Hood will officiate. Social distancing will be respected. Born in Elkins, WV, Mr. Swecker was a manger with Moore Business Forms in Buckhannon, WV for many years before transferring to the Albany, GA plant. He later worked with Flint River Services before retirement. He attended The Albany First Nazarene Church. Survivors include his wife Phyllis Swecker, two sons, Jeffrey Swecker (Marcy), Mitchell Swecker all of Leesburg, GA, a sister, Patricia Tice, Cortland Acres, Thomas, WV. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Ronald Phillip (Phil) Swecker to Albany First Nazarene Church, 1411 Liberty Expressway SE, Albany, GA, 31705.

Service information

Jun 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
11:00AM
Leesburg Cemetery
Hwy 32
Leesburg, GA 31763
