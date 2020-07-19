Mr. Ronald "Ron" Jackson Register, 69, of Sylvester, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Cunningham will officiate. Mr. Register was born on October 23, 1950 in Hahira, GA., to the late Leon and Luell Pevy Register. He had lived in Worth County for the past 30 years and was retired from Proctor and Gamble as a Technician. Mr. Register was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his children, Matthew Register of Ashville, NC, Ronald Register (Amanda) of Cincinnati, OH and Virginia Acord (David) of Sylvester; step children, Angela Brown (Myron) and Eric Hammond; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 1 step grandchild and 1 step great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Mr. Register was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Ford Register on January 14, 2017. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sylvester Worth County Chamber of Commerce c/o Christmas Clearing House, P.O. Box 568 Sylvester, GA. 31791. Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com. Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- GEORGE WILL: This is what national decline looks like
- Body of drowned Albany teenager found near Mitchell County line
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- TARA DYER STOYLE: Saying farewell to an unforgettable friend
- Three COVID-19 deaths this week bring Dougherty total to 158
- Lee County to start revaluation process
- Charles Jason Brock
- Albany man shot, killed while chasing suspect in attempted car break-in
- Governor faces decision on COVID-19 restrictions
- Governor's extension will keep Thomasville offices closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.