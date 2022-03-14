Ronald Wilbur Nunneley

Ronald Wilbur "Ron" Nunneley, 89 passed away March 10, 2022 at Wilson Hospice House. A small memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 20, 2022 at First Baptist Albany, in the Prayer Garden. He will be buried in Tulsa, Oklahoma in April.
Mr. Nunneley was born in Tulsa, OK Sept. 17, 1932. He lived there until moving to Leesburg, GA with his daughter 4 years ago. He was retired from Nunneley Bail Bonds that he owned for over 35 years. Mr. Nunneley was a Navy Veteran and was very proud to have served his country. He attended the University of Tulsa and graduated with associate degree in business. His love in life was golf. You could find him on the golf course every day. Mr. Nunneley was the best putter and chipper at the Annual Nunneley Golf Tournament. He was the oldest of 4 boys. Mr. Nunneley was proceeded in death by Robert and Harriet Nunneley (Brother and Sister In Law), Raymond Nunneley (brother), Kevin Charles Nunneley (son), Cathy Jo McCormick (step daughter) and Michael Nunneley (grandson).
Mr. Nunneley is survived by his brother David Nunneley (Marilyn) Broken Arrow, OK 5 children: Christy Wright (John) Leesburg, GA, Donnie Nunneley, Tulsa, OK, Mark Nunneley, Tulsa, Ok, Rhonda Schriner (Doug) Denver Co., Mike McCormick, Tala, OK. HIs 4 grandchildren: Casie Ward (Tyler) Leesburg, GA, Reid Wright, Atlanta, GA, Ashley Witwer (Jason yarn) Newton, GA and Michaelynn Synder (Michael), Talal, OK, and 11 great grandchildren, along with Several nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make a Memorial donation to Wilson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Drive, Albany, GA 31721.
