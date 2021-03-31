Ronnie Corbett, 64, of Lee County, GA died at his residence Tuesday, March 31, 2021. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Joe Brown will officiate. Social distancing and mask protocol will be respected.
Ronnie was born in Albany, GA on October 7, 1956 to Wesley B. and Mary B. Eubanks Corbett. Ronnie lived in Albany and Lee County all of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Corbett and two sisters, Patsy Roach and Joann Carr.
Survivors include his sisters, Sue Christmas and her husband, Buddy of Lee County, GA, and Linda Head of Worth County, GA, and his brother, Lonnie "T-Bone" Corbett of Albany, GA.
The family will be at the residence of Sue Christmas.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.