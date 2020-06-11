Ronnie "Who'ee" Dee Andrews, 62, of Albany died June 9, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Ray Levreault will officiate. Ron was a beloved husband, father and friend. He was known by many for his positive outlook, sense of humor and his ability to make a friend out of anyone. He loved clowning and was known around town as Who'ee the Clown. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Cindy Andrews of Albany, 3 daughters, Amanda Andrews, Alicia Andrews, both of McDonough, GA and Alivia Holland and her husband, Griff of Albany, GA, 2 brothers, Robert "Butch" Andrews and his wife, Sandy of Columbus, GA and Donnie Andrews of Albany, GA, 2 sisters, Sue Bohnak and Barbara Fleehardy, both of Columbus, GA, a brother in law, Marshall Seigfred, and several nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Andrews and siblings. To share your thoughts with the Andrews family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Andrews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

