Ronnie "Who'ee" Dee Andrews, 62, of Albany died June 9, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Ray Levreault will officiate. Ron was a beloved husband, father and friend. He was known by many for his positive outlook, sense of humor and his ability to make a friend out of anyone. He loved clowning and was known around town as Who'ee the Clown. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Cindy Andrews of Albany, 3 daughters, Amanda Andrews, Alicia Andrews, both of McDonough, GA and Alivia Holland and her husband, Griff of Albany, GA, 2 brothers, Robert "Butch" Andrews and his wife, Sandy of Columbus, GA and Donnie Andrews of Albany, GA, 2 sisters, Sue Bohnak and Barbara Fleehardy, both of Columbus, GA, a brother in law, Marshall Seigfred, and several nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Andrews and siblings. To share your thoughts with the Andrews family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Dougherty graduate selected as Air Force instructor
- For the first time since March, Dougherty County marks a week without a COVID-19 death
- A man put a cell phone charger up his penis -- it got stuck in his bladder and had to be removed by surgeons
- Vicki Davis Sherwood's secret weapon for distance learning
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students will see fall changes
- Lee County's Caleb McDowell decommits from North Carolina State
- Food Lion to help feed local 'neighbors in need' after purchase of Harveys Supermarkets
- Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black decries court ruling on weed killer
- JUD SAVELLE: Don't fail the trail
- Albany leader endorses Sanford Bishop, Kelly Loeffler
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.