Mr. Ronnie Joe King, 77, of Albany died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
Mr. King will lie in state from 8:00AM to 6:00PM Thursday (Today) at Kimbrell-Stern. His remains will be cremated following the viewing.
Born in TN, Mr. King lived in Albany for over 30 years where he was a mechanical Designer at M & M Mars and Proctor and Gamble. He was musician where he played the guitar, piano and harmonica. Mr. King loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed riding them.
Survivors include his wife Linda K. King of Albany; four children Melissa Jo Cook and her husband Stewart of Leesburg; Anthony Joe King and his wife Teresa of Jackson, TN; Jennifer Jo Greer and her husband Justin of Jackson, TN; Carl Greene and his wife Charlene of Springfield, FL; a sister Terrie Liquori of North Carolina; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. King by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.