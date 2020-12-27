Mr. Ronnie Lee Keaton, Sr., 69 of Sylvester, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Fred White will officiate.
Mr. Keaton was born on July 31, 1951 in Bainbridge, GA., to the late Earl and Flonnie Day Keaton. He had lived in Worth County since 2014 after moving from Jacksonville where he had lived for 20 years prior. Mr. Keaton was retired from Pennock Floral Company where he worked as a wholesale florist for many years. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Keaton was a member of Byne Baptist Church in Albany, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Paul Keaton of Sylvester; children, Beth Holland (Ken) of Sylvester, Ronnie Lee Keaton, Jr., of Aniston, Al., and Laura Keaton Edmunds (Darrell) of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Chandler Bearden, Colby Bearden, Blake Keaton, Aliya Keaton, Alexis Edmunds, Cameron Holland and Matthew Holland; brother, Stanley Keaton; sisters, Barbara Darley and Sherry Moore.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Keaton was preceded in death by his son, David Oliver; siblings, Greg Keaton, Bruce Keaton and Elton Keaton.
For those desiring memorials, donations may be made to the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, 207 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, FL. 32084, or to the charity of your choice.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
