Ronnie M. Cook, 74, of Albany, GA, died August 30, 2021 at Phoebe North Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Pastor Jason Spears and Rev. Jerry Etheredge will officiate.
Ronnie was born in Opp, AL on June 24, 1947 to Roy and Nell Cook. He moved to Albany in 1961 with his family. After his father's untimely death, Ronnie moved back to Opp, Al where he graduated from Opp High School.
Ronnie returned to Albany, GA and started his career at Haley Motor Company (Pritchett Ford). He was employed with Wallace Chevrolet and along with his brother, Roy owned and operated Cook Brothers Auto Sales. For the last thirteen years, he had been the Sales Manager at Sunbelt Ford. He was a member of Grace City Church and a member of Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM.
Ronnie was always smiling and would light up a room with his entrance. He loved golf and played at Riverpointe and Turner Golf Courses. He brought joy to people with his singing and dancing and loved Elvis. Better known as "Cookie".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Hasty Cook and a brother, Robert Cook.
Survivors include his children, Camie (Donnie) Bence of Albany, GA, Rhonda (George) Reilly of Ashburn, VA and Mandy (Gary) Milner of Bridgeboro, GA, his step-children, Kim (Ray) White of Lee County, GA and Kelly (Rhett) White of Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Cody (Madison) Bence of Albany, GA, Sean (Alexis) Reilly and Megan (Patrick) Cliett all of Ashburn, VA, Ashley Milner of Sumner, GA, Lindsey Milner of Sylvester, GA, Brook Milner and Blake Milner both of Bridgeboro, GA, his great-grandchildren, Paisley Milner, Brody Bence, Ashtyn Reilly, Aidyn Reilly, Liberty Cliett and Emory Cliett, his step-grandchildren, Austin White and Alex White both of Leesburg, GA and Dallas White and Lacy White of Albany, GA and his step-great-grandchildren, Gage White, Layla White and Cash White.
The family will receive friends following the service at Crown Hill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.