Ronnie Rhodes Hughes, 81, of Leesburg died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. David Wolfe will officiate.
Born January 17, 1940 in Moultrie, GA, Mr. Hughes was the son of the late Henry Allen Hughes and Lizzie Ruth Rhodes Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Jo Davis Hughes and brother, Robert Allen Hughes. Mr. Rhodes was retired from the United States Air Force, where he served for 21 years. During his Air Force career, he traveled to many countries and most of the lower 48 states. Mr. Hughes served in the Presidential Wing, Andrews Air Force Base, and Washington, DC from 1968-1973. After retiring from the Air Force, Mr. Hughes worked in Civil Service at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA from 1979 to 1997. His wife owned and operated Small World Daycare Center from 1979 to 1996, where he assisted with operations. He was a Deacon at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church, where he spent a lot of time with church functions. Mr. Hughes was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany. He was a supportive father and grandfather and a loyal friend. He left an impression on every person he met.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Gore Darley Culbreth Hughes of Leesburg; two sons, Ronnie Dale Hughes (Cindy) of Marietta and Anthony O'Neal Hughes (Janet) of Newnan; five grandchildren, Lauren Hughes, Lindsey Hughes, Alex Hughes (Katie), Luke Hughes (Erin), Emily Hughes; three sisters-in-law, Emogene Davis Reynolds, Jerrie Davis Edwards, Marie Cross Hughes; three step-sons, Harold D. Culbreth, Jr. (Gail), Gregory T. Darley, James A. Culbreth (Jeanette); several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763, Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Larry Ethridge, 3784 Travelers Rest Rd, Newton, GA 39870, or AFFINIS Hospice.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., Monday, before services, at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
