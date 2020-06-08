Mr. Ronnie Shannon Beaver, 48, of Albany died Friday June 7, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held Friday 10:00AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Steve Hurley will be officiating. A lifelong native of Albany he was the son of Ronnie and Brenda McFay Beaver. Shannon graduated from Dougherty High School in 1990. He was loved and he will never be forgotten. Survivors include his sister Jennifer B. Justice and her husband Ralph of Sylvester; a brother Jason Beaver and his wife Shayla of Albany; Cousins Christy Temples and John Hudson; Aunt Sylvia McFay Shawver; Several other Cousins. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Beaver by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com. Kimbrell-Stern, Inc. Albany, GA 31707 229-883-4152
