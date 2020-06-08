Ronnie Beaver.jpg

Mr. Ronnie Shannon Beaver, 48, of Albany died Friday June 7, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held Friday 10:00AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Steve Hurley will be officiating. A lifelong native of Albany he was the son of Ronnie and Brenda McFay Beaver. Shannon graduated from Dougherty High School in 1990. He was loved and he will never be forgotten. Survivors include his sister Jennifer B. Justice and her husband Ralph of Sylvester; a brother Jason Beaver and his wife Shayla of Albany; Cousins Christy Temples and John Hudson; Aunt Sylvia McFay Shawver; Several other Cousins. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Beaver by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com. Kimbrell-Stern, Inc. Albany, GA 31707 229-883-4152

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Beaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.