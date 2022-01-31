Roscoe Lowell Adkins, 84, of Leesburg, GA passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Thundering Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Calvin King will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Stacy Curry, Dana Adkins, and Gary Adkins, great-nephews, Danny Adkins and Chip Curry, and family friend, Todd Griffin.
Born in Omar, WV, 'Jake' as his family called him, was the middle child of a wonderful, close family of 15 children. He attended Omar and Logan County schools and in high school, chose to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1954. MSgt Adkins served in many duty stations around the world such as Greenland, Morocco, British Guiana, Turner AFB, and at Ubon AFB, Thailand in1969. However, his proudest duty was serving with the 89th Military Airlift Wing, Special Missions, at Andrews AFB, as the Life Support Systems Supervisor for VC25-A 'Air Force One' from 1965 - 1974.
Upon his retirement in 1974, Roscoe returned to Lee County with his family to start his new career with the U.S. Postal Service as a postal clerk until his final retirement in 1999. He enjoyed his years at the Albany main post office and the good friends he made there and, in the Air Force. They remained friends throughout his life and Roscoe greatly valued those friendships.
Mr. Adkins was pre-deceased by his parents Oscar and Olive Adkins of Omar, WV, and siblings, Madeline Adkins Bailey, Harvey Adkins, Jason Adkins, Leon Adkins, Franklin Adkins and Vernon Adkins.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Flakes Adkins, Leesburg, GA, daughter, Merle Gaye Arthur and her husband, Michael, Leesburg, GA. His surviving siblings are Billy Joe Adkins, Reynoldsburg, OH, Ruth Curry, Johnstown, OH, Hobart Adkins (Doris) , Barnabus, WV, Clifton Adkins, Nichols, SC, Linden Adkins (Gladys), Pataskala, OH, Lynndell Ellis, Reynoldsburg, OH, Iris Elkins (Jack), Cleveland, NC, and baby brother, Robert Adkins, Etna, OH. He is also survived by 44 nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Thundering Springs Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Roscoe Lowell Adkins to Thundering Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 190 Thundering Springs RD., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
