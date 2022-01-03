Rose Norton of Albany passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 6th, 2:00 p.m. at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church with a brief cemetery service immediately following at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel.
She was born Eva Rose Morris to Lois and Clyde Morris in the community of Holt (Irwin County, Georgia) in her great-grandmother's home on July 18, 1931. She married her sweetheart, Chester Norton, seventy years ago in Ocilla, Georgia. They later moved to Tifton and then called Albany home since 1968.
Rose was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and a longstanding member of the Key Sunday School Class. Her world was family and Porterfield Church friends. She was widely known as "The Card Lady" for the many birthday and anniversary cards she mailed out daily to friends. Later in life, she enjoyed personal phone calls to wish friends a wonderful day on their special occasions.
She is survived by her husband Chester Norton, three children: Nita Norton Gaines (Craig), Kelly Morris Norton (Kay), and Rose Marie Martin (Richard); grandchildren: Candice Rose Melton (McKay), Elizabeth Gaines, Claire Martin, Hatcher Martin, Nathan Martin, and one great-granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Melton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lee County Health & Rehabilitation for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Methodist Women of Porterfield Church.
