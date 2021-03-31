Graveside Funeral services were held for Rosie Mae Fowler Foster 87, of Albany on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery, Block 14. The location is 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia. Pastor Booker T. Batten officiated the service. Rosie Mae Fowler was affectionately known as "Rosie" by many. She was born in Blakely, Georgia on February 21, 1934 to the late Mr. Eugene, Sr., and Eddie Foster.
She was a graduate of the Monroe Comprehensive High School and she furthered her education in the Dentistry Program at Darton College (currently Albany State University). She retired from Drs. William K. Bayes and Becky Carlton's Dentistry in Albany, GA.
Survivors is survived by her children, Isreal James Fowler, Jr., of Lithonia, Georgia, Sandra Fowler, and Patricia Gilbert-Parker (Rufus) of Albany, Georgia. She leaves her sisters; Elaine (Aldof) Lee and Mary Foster both of all of Albany. Ruby Gadson of Altamonte Spring, Florida, and a God sister, Mary Crawford (Leroy) James of Albany. Her siblings that preceded her in death are Forestine (Samuel) Gregg, Eugene (Ann) Foster, Corine Graham, Katherine Robinson, Bessie Stinson, and Flora Harden. Two grandchildren, Donald Tyrone Gilbert, Jr. (Jazmine) and Nikita (Hiram) Grimes. Four great grandchildren, Cortlyn and Donald Gilbert, III, Gregory Williams, III, and Ka'Myra Grimes. She had a host of godchildren at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church and in the community, including Brenda Williams, Carolyn Warren, Alice, and Martha Hatcher.
Those desiring may make memorial to the New Jerusalem Baptist Church Sunday School, Noon Day Prayer or the Mother's Board of New Jerusalem P.O. Box 5653, Albany, GA 31706.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.