Ms. Rosie Lee Murphy Holley, 68, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate.
Precious memories and Ms. Holley's legacy will always be cherished by her loving family, which includes: her son, Charles Lynn Murphy; one sister, Bertha (George) Williams of Albany, GA; three brothers, Lamar (Sherry) Murphy, Sr., of Edison, GA, and Charlie (Lillie Ruth) Murphy and Oliver (Leila) Murphy, both of Dawson, GA; She was the proud grandmother of two grandchildren, D'Onna Shorter and DeAmber Shorter. She was loved by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
