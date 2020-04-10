Rosie Perry

Ms. Rosie Lee Walton Perry, 105, peacefully transitioned on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Webster County, Georgia. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr., will officiate.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memories: eight children, Johnnie (Clearance) Robinson of Oxon Hill, MD, Johnson (Ethel) Perry of Blakey, GA, Queenie Rose, Eddie (Lola) Perry, Carolyn (Pete) Perry all of Dawson, GA, Rosie (Curley) Lewis of Sasser, GA, Annie (Lonnie) Cuffie of Cordele, GA, and Freddie (Winsome) Perry of Atlanta, GA; three children were raised as her own, James Perry of Davisboro, GA, Beverly Perry of Cincinnati, OH, and Kenneth (Lisa) Perry of Sasser, GA; brother, Coleman (Gerrie) Walton of Miami, FL; three sisters, Esther Stuckey of Detroit, MI, Diane Walton Thomas of Albany, GA, and Sandra Walton of Atlanta, GA; a special niece, Mary Schopshire of Springfield, OH; twentyfive grandchildren; one hundred great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends that will miss her dearly.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
