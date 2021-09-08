Ross James Urquhart III

Our Beloved brother and friend recently passed to his final reward. All those that knew him - knew that he lived life to the fullest - and was never very far from a guitar. His work and life took him all over the US and even some exotic locations around the globe. Among other things, he was a: Musician, Aviation Inspector, Public School Teacher, Technical School Instructor, Scuba Diver, A&P Mechanic (FAA Certified), US Army Veteran, Luthier, Photographer, woodworker, and lived in such diverse places as Hawaii, South Korea, Guatemala, Louisiana, Germany, Wyoming, Washington, South Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, California and even on Kwajalein Atoll. Most recently living and working in Alabama, He leaves behind a legacy of music and an adventurous spirit. Preceded in death by our father - Ross - his extended family includes our mother - Annette, brothers and sisters: Martin, Toni, Tara and Shawn. His greater extended family includes Aunts and cousins and many other loved ones. Our greatest joy is that he will now be joining his beloved golden retriever - Jack - in heaven. We will all miss him fiercely and loved him dearly. As our father always said: "Bye, for now." A graveside service will be held at Leesburg Cemetery this Friday, Sept. 10 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors.
