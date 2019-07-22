Roy Hicks, Jr. transitioned from his earthly body to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born on April 6, 1937, in Carmella, Georgia to the late Roy Hicks, Sr. and Beatrice Hicks. Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Elvie J. Hicks.
Roy was a hard-working man that believed in the value of work. He retired honorably from the US Navy and afterward completed a retirement from the Federal Government as well. He as his wife worked tirelessly as civic servants fostering over 250 children in their home over a 20 year period. In 1980, Roy committed his life to Christ and began his Christian journey. This road would lead him to his calling a Deacon at St. Stephan's Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop George D. McKinney. Longing to be closer to home, the Hicks' left San Diego and moved to Albany, Georgia where he continued to serve faithfully as a Deacon at Greater Grace Church of God in Christ.
Roy leaves to mourn his memory six children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Family-Funeral & Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
