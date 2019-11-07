Roy Willard Wiard, born March 13, 1922, departed this life on November 4, 2019, in Perry, Georgia, at the age of 97. He was a World War II veteran. Having grown up in the Great Depression, he lived by the motto "use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without." Roy had the ability to fix things and to improvise in order to "make it do".
For the majority of his adult life, Roy earned the reputation of being a top-notch, honest mechanic. In Albany, Georgia, he worked at Motor Sales & Service, for P.D. Thomas at The Buick Place, Dobbs Adams Tire Shop and retired from Rider Truck Line at the age of 63.
Roy spent much time in his retirement years doing carpentry work and always charging less than the going rate or donating his services. He was a volunteer for the hospital in Albany building ramps for the handicapped until the age of 88. Shortly after that, the same team of volunteers needed to build a ramp for Roy and Lucy so they could access their house more easily.
In October 2012, he and Lucy moved to Perry, Georgia. The highlight of his last years was the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with a group of World War II veterans in September 2013.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile "Lucy" Pannell Wiard; sons, Ronald Roy Wiard and Danny Franklin Wiard; parents, Minnie and William "Bill" Wiard; brother, Joe Wiard; sisters, Maxine Wiard and Christian Thomas; and grandchildren, Paul Bryan Nunley and Angela Beth Nunley.
He is survived by daughters, Brenda Kay Nunley (Odie) of Guymon, Oklahoma and Angela Joy "A.J" McDowell (Robert) of Warner Robins; also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Victoria Lynn "Vikie" Wiard, Michael Wayne Wiard, Pamela Denise Moss, Deanna Joy Mathis, Bert Alan Nunley, Jay Carl Nunley, Jennifer Lynn Wiard, Elizabeth Marie Wiard, Angela Alese McDowell and Marleigh Anne McDowell; and 13 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Bailey, Layne, Anna and Jacob Wiard, and Rayhana, Quade, Rhett, Kip and Thane Nunley, and Hayden Mathis, Gunner Moss, Austin Reeves, Chanel Powell; and three great great-grandchildren, Alana Ledgister, Marshall Gibson, Autumn Claire Wiard; along with a host of caring nieces and nephews, friends, and caregivers.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Freewill Baptist Church. Afterward, Mr. Wiard will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lucy, in Floral Memory Gardens, Albany, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mr. Wiard to the Hazel Colson Hospice House, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
