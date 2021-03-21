Royce E. "Eddie" HuntAlbany, GARoyce E. "Eddie" Hunt, 72, of Albany, GA died 3/22/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
