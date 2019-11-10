Royce Ellerbee

Mr. Royce "Sam" Ellerbee, 85, of Albany passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 11, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Larry Dean officiating. The interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Turner, Co. at 4:30 p.m.
Mr. Ellerbee was born on July, 17, 1934 in Ashburn to Addie Mae and William Ike Ellerbee. Sam attended Turner County Schools and graduated in 1952. Sam joined the Air Force and was eventually stationed at Altus Air Force Base. Altus, OK. Which is where he met Anita Morrison. They had two boys, Bo and Buddy. After the service Sam returned to Georgia where he was employed by Sears for 34 years. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Bo, his brothers: Pete, Hub, Ed, Clyde, and Dick.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jan Ellerbee of Albany; his son, Buddy Ellerbee of Sylvester; the mother of his sons, Anita Ellerbee of OK;, his step sons, Brad (Carla) Shook of N.C., and Chad (Misty) Shook of Lee Co; his grandchildren, Brandon Ellerbee of Albany, Will Ellerbee of Merietta; his step grandchildren, Amber Barragan and Courtney Shook both of Lee Co., Haley Shook and Dakota Shook of N.C. and Christian Burnfin of Lee Co.; his sister Willie Chattin of Sylvester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the funeral service.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfh.com
