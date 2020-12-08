Ruby Clarice Walker Aycock, 86, of Albany, GA passed away, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Billy D. Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Social distancing and masks will be expected.
Mrs. Aycock was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia in 1934 to William Cleveland Walker and Carrie Lou Johnston Walker. She moved to Albany, Georgia in 1963 with her husband, James C. Aycock and three daughters. While in Albany, Georgia she worked for MacGregor Golf Company from which she retired in April 1997.
After coming to Albany, Georgia , Rev. George C. Lee visited with them in their home and invited them to First Free Will Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for fifty years.
One of her loves was gardening, she and her husband for many years canned and gave away the bounty from their garden. Her second love was flowers of any kind. Her yard was full of all types of flowering plants.
Survivors include her husband, of sixty seven years, James C. Aycock, Albany, GA, her daughters, Deborah Johnson (Terrell), Sylvester, GA, Phyllis Barnes (Dennis), Winder, GA and Angie Porritt, Georgetown, GA, six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Ruby Clarice Walker Aycock to First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N. Westover Road, Albany, GA, 31707 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
