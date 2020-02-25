Ruby Kirby Daniel, 97, of Albany, GA died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. William Collins will officiate.
Born in Hollywood, AL, Mrs. Daniel married in 1942 to Melvin Eugene Daniel, United States Army. They traveled from place to place and settled in Tifton, GA and moved to Albany, GA in 1952. She was employed with Meeks Electric Co. and also with J. C. Penney Co before retirement. She was a member of the Albany Women's Club, a volunteer with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, a charter member of the Key Sunday School Class and a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eugene Daniel, her parents, John Otis Kirby and Emma Knight Kirby, brothers, Loyal E. Kirby, Kenneth K. Kirby, Earl Thomas Kirby and Lester Kirby.
Survivors include two sons, Melvin Eugene Daniel, Jr. (Cheryl), Nampa, ID, Charles Thomas Daniel, Albany, GA, grandson, Chad Daniel (Erin), Tampa, FL, Jacob Daniel (Julie), Lindale, TX, granddaughter, Caroline Webber (Isaac), Caldwell, ID, great-granddaughter, Madison Webber, Caldwell, ID, great-grandsons, Craig Webber, Caldwell, ID and Alexander Daniel, Lindale, TX and a brother, Gene Kirby, Birmingham, AL.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.