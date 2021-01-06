Ms. Ruby Dean Daniels, 60, better known as Nanny, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Lucious Mitchell will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
Ms. Daniels leaves to cherish her precious memories: her loving and devoted friend, Joseph Perry; her loving children, Charlene (Robert) Johns, Calvin Daniels, and Jessica Daniels (Tiberias), all of Dawson, Georgia; siblings, Louise Jackson, Beaulah Daniels, Lois (Carlton) Lewis, Wilma Taylor, Annie (John) Clark, and Mary (Wylie) Clyde; grandkids, Jarrett Jr., Na'Brasia, Jartrevion, Tiberias Jr., Na'bria, Jartorrieon, Roniyah, and Monterius; one great-grand, Zyliah; special sisters-in law, Cynthia Perry, Leila Perry, and Pegg Perry, all of Cusseta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Eugene Miller; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Minister Dr. Vonya Muldrow, Bill Peter, Ann Reggins, Larry Myers, and Calvin Sapp.
