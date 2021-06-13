Ruby Inez Rhodes

Ruby Inez McGee Rhodes, 83 of Worth County, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her daughter's home in Macon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Albritton Funeral Directors with Elder Walter Todd and Mr. William McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Irwinville Cemetery where she will be buried by her husband. The family will receive friends and family on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
She was born April 29, 1938 in Irwin County to the late Philip McGee and Lola Mae Smith McGee. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Cecil Gerald Rhodes and Kenneth "Ken" Jeffery Rhodes and her grandson, Justin Ball.
Mrs. Rhodes was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Abbeville. She was a homemaker who was a wonderful cook. Although she was an avid reader, she preferred to be outdoors in her flower garden or doing other outside activities. She had lived in Worth County most of her adult life and her happiest days were when she had her family all together who she loved very much. She loved everyone and she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Phyllis and Jimmy Ball of Macon, and her son and daughter-in-law Curtis and Wanda Rhodes of Baconton, five grandchildren, Six great grandchildren, her brother and sister-in-law William and Barbara McGee of Fitzgerald, her two sisters, Margaret Hunter of Fitzgerald and Velma Hasty of Ashburn.
Flowers will be accepted.
Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.
