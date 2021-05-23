Ruby Jane Moore Curlee of Albany, GA died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence. The family will receive friends Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
A native of Brevard, NC., Mrs. Curlee has resided in Albany since 1964. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Curlee, Sr., her son Bill Curlee. Jr., her grandson Josh Usry, two sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include her daughter Debbie Usry (Brad), her son Larry Curlee, Sr. (Angie), her daughter in law, Pat Curlee, her grandchildren, Nikkie Curlee, Jade Hidalgo, Kenny Curlee, Stacy Suarez, Mark Ellis, Keith Ellis and Tim Ellis, and her great grandchildren Zane Curlee and Gabriela Usry.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Mrs. Curlee to St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to your favorite charity.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
