Ruby L Rathel 90
Mrs. Ruby Lee Hutto Rathel, born July 14, 1930, went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL following a brief illness. Visitation will be Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM, and funeral services at 3:00 PM at Colquitt Funeral Home with Rev. Chandler Holland and Rev. Josh Rathel officiating. Internment will follow at New Salem Freewill Baptist Church. Active pallbearers are Benji Addison, Jeremy Rathel, Dave Gowan, Luke Addison, Scil Rathel and Frank Covington.
Mrs. Rathel (lovingly known as Memaw) lived her life serving others, being a homemaker, a loving Mother of six children and a pastor's wife with the love of her life, the late Rev. James Rathel. They were the founding pastors of New Hope Worship Assembly in Donalsonville, GA.
She attended Faith Christian Church in Bainbridge, GA. She said she had her heart's desire was to have as a legacy that "She fought a good fight; she kept the faith, and many were added to the Lord." That desire was fulfilled many times over. Memaw met no strangers, loved everyone and all who knew and met her said, "to know her is to love her." She was known to be a chef extraordinaire, never using a recipe but always preparing a feast from memory and from scratch, and people would come from far and near to get one of Memaw's famous biscuits.
Mrs. Rathel is survived by one son, Gene (Debbie) Rathel of Colquitt, five daughters, Chris (Chandler) Holland of McDonough, GA; Ann (Toby) Addison and Elaine (Steve) Gowan of Colquitt; Judy Rathel of Mentoine, AL; and Jane (Jackie) McGuire of Columbus, GA; ten grandchildren, Sherri (Iain) Struan; Benji (Jill) Addison; Drs. Lori (Timothy) Grant; Dave (Heather) Gowan, Karen (Brian) Gowan; Jeremy Rathel, Josh (Erika) Rathel; Jennifer (Daniel) Smith; Chris Haywood; Chad Haywood; 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Re. James Rathel; her parents, Ollie and Adella Hutto, her stepmother, Mary Hutto; all 13 siblings and one infant death sibling and numerous nephews and nieces.
Flowers will be accepted, as well as donations to Faith Christian Church in Bainbridge, GA, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.