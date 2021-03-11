Mrs. Ruby Patrick Wilkins, 93, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her home.
Born May 18, 1927, in Fort Gaines, GA, Mrs. Wilkins was the daughter of the late David C. Patrick and Dolly Moore Patrick. She retired from The Albany Civic Center as a secretary and was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Albany for many years. She loved to sew and crochet.
Survivors include her daughter, Lois Wilkins of Columbus; brother, Harvey Patrick of Fox River Grove, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany. Rev. Anna Miller of First United Methodist of Albany will officiate.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Wilkins family.
