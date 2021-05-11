Russell Raymond Gibson, 84, of Albany, GA, died May 11, 2021 at Pruitt-Sylvester Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Chuck Auschwitz will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Gibson was born at home in Damascus, GA on May 21, 1936 to Leonard and Mabel Gibson. He grew up on the family farm in Miller County, GA and moved to Albany, GA in 1955. Mr. Gibson started his career as a brick mason working at the Marine Corps Logistic Base but was soon employed with Merck Chemical Company and stayed there for forty-five years retiring in 1995. He also was a member and Past President of The Chemical Workers of America at Merck.
He was a member of Beacon Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of The Board of Deacons and was active with the Church's Ramp Builders. In his spare time, Mr. Gibson enjoyed deer hunting and bass fishing. After retirement, he and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed traveling and visited every state in the Union except Alaska. Mr. Gibson, along with his best friend, Wallace Faircloth, who he loved like a brother, volunteered in Louisiana after Katrina hit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Newberry Gibson in January of this year, a brother, Oliver Gibson and a granddaughter, Kaylee Morgan Hancock.
Survivors include his children, Clifford Stanley "Stan" (fiancée, Yvonne) of Albany, GA, Wanda (Elzie) Hancock of Albany, GA, Sandra (Allen) Smith of Cumming, GA and Donna Wright of Lee County, GA, his grandchildren, Brooke Willamson of Braselton, GA, Wesley Doriety of Braselton, GA, Cory Doriety of Atlanta, GA, Casey Wright and Zachary (Kayla) Wright of Albany, GA, his great-grandchildren, Mason Williamson, Morgan Williamson, Vincent Doriety, Esten Doriety, Ava Dover and Connor Wright and his siblings, Eulene Thompson of Pensacola, FL, Mavis (Raymond) Akridge of Watkinsville, GA and Rev. Lonnie (Edna) Gibson of Moultrie, GA.
The family will receive friends on Friday from1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.