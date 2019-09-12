Russell W. Trumbull, Jr., 68, of Baconton died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Baconton Baptist Church with Rev. John McComas and Rev. Jeff Barker officiating.
Born February 4, 1951 in Bradford, PA, Mr. Trumbull was the son of the late Russell W. Trumbull, Sr. and Ann Paul Trumbull. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Mr. Trumbull was retired from Merck Chemical Company.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Trumbull of Baconton; his children, Joseph Trumbull (Hope) of Baconton, Jeffrey Trumbull of Baconton, Lauren Trumbull of Baconton, David Cooper (Jamie) of Philadelphia, Michael Carter of Jacksonville, FL, and Jason Carter of Jacksonville, FL; four sisters, Sally Luke of Bradford, PA, Sherry Shay of Kane, PA, Sheila Bartel (Dick) of Greenville, PA, and Pat Barton (Frank) of Bradford, PA; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will follow services, Friday, at Baconton Baptist Church.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.