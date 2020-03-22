Russell Terry Wood, Jr., 49, of Lee Co., GA, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence. Private graveside funeral services will be held for the immediate family.
Born in Albany, GA, Mr. Wood had resided in Albany, GA prior to moving to Lee Co., GA. He was a graduate of Lee County High School in 1989. He received his private pilot's license at the age of 18. He was very proud to be an electrician at MetroPower, Inc for over five years and he was good at all he did.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working with his hands and always being there for his family.
He was a devoted husband of twenty five years, father, son, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by many and he was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his father, Russell Terry Wood, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Misty McCarty Wood, a son, Ryan Wood, a daughter, Lillie Wood, his mother, Janice Alfieri Wood, a sister, Penny Whitman and her husband, Eric, his step-mother, Jay Wood all of Lee Co., GA, nieces, Amanda Webb, Melissa Cross, Haley Whitman, Holley Whitman, Caitlyn Kidd, Rylie Kidd, nephews, Derrick Holbrook, Chase Holbrook, David Allen Bentley and Justin Bentley.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
