Albany, GA
Ruth Bruce (Dorsey)
Mother Ruth Dorsey Bruce, 85, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation, Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the Union Baptist Church, 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Dr. J.A. Severson is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. Her remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 2110 Gleneagles Drive, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Bruce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

