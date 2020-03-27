Ruth K. Cain, 85, of Albany, GA, died March 25, 2020 at Pruitt-Palmyra Nursing Home. A private graveside funeral service will be held Friday at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mrs. Cain was a native of Dawson, GA and graduated from Terrell County High School. She moved to Albany, GA and was employed with Coats and Clark for 25 years. Mrs. Cain was of the Pentecostal Faith and was a member of the Dawson Assembly of God. She loved to work in her garden.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Judson M. Cain of Albany, GA and fourteen nieces and nephews.
