Mrs. Ruth Pearl Clay Owens, 80, passed on December 1, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. AT Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr., will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Mrs. Owens leaves to cherish her precious memories, a caring son, Stanley (Karen) Clay of Albany, GA; three sisters, Marie Loud of Albany, GA; Anne Clark of Sasser, GA; and Lora Legette of Jersey City, NJ; one brother, Almer (Joann) Clay, Jr. of Jersey City, NJ; one aunt, Marie Johnson of Dawson, GA; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Clay of Sasser, GA; two grandsons, Stedman Clay and Jeremy Clay, both of Dawson, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
