Ruth Erna Kunde Schubert, 87, of Albany, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Her funeral service will be at 12 PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Andersonville National Cemetery. The Rev. Keith Smith will officiate.
The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 11 AM.
Mrs. Schubert was born in Germany and came to Albany in 1975. She retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with 20 years of service. She was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Schubert was a member of TOPS and KOPS, and was recognized as Queen of Georgia in 2018 for losing weight and keeping it off. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton J. Schubert, mother, Olga Schmuck Kunde, father, Paul Hermann Kunde, sister, Ingrid Kunde, brothers, Manfred Kunde, Egon Kunde, all of Germany.
Survivors include her 9 children: Michael Kunde, Albany, Theodore Schubert (Dona), Dothan, AL, Paul Schubert (Mary), Albany, Alton J. Schubert, Jr. (Bridie), Lee County, Patrick Schubert (Missy), Lee County, Ingrid Strout (Conway), Jasper, AL, Kathleen Stovall (Hugh), Ft. Gaines, GA, Yvonne Lewis (Byron), Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Angela Kolody (David), Lee County; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and counting; 2 brothers: Heinz Kunde and Herbert Kunde; a sister: Hildegard Hein, all of Germany.
